MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. Russia is not ready to assess former US President Donald Trump's plan for a settlement in Ukraine without knowing what this peace plan consists of, Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko said.

"As for Trump's peace plan. First of all, we do not know what it consists of. We are not ready to evaluate Trump's plan, about which we do not know, under these conditions. Therefore, we would like to receive it, we would like to hear it, so that we can give it an assessment," she said at a press conference on the results of the spring parliamentary session.

In May, the Daily Telegraph reported that Trump had developed a detailed plan for a peaceful end to the conflict in Ukraine, but would not announce it before the election. A senior Republican Party official told a TASS correspondent that Trump would be ready to engage in a dialogue with Russian leader Vladimir Putin to resolve the conflict in Ukraine without any mediators.

On June 14, Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting with the Foreign Ministry listed the conditions for settling the situation in Ukraine. Among them are the withdrawal of the Ukrainian armed forces from Donbass and Novorossiya and Kiev's refusal to join NATO. In addition, Russia considers necessary the lifting of all Western sanctions against it and the establishment of Ukraine's non-aligned and nuclear-free status. Putin indicated that if Ukraine and the West refuse these conditions, they could change in the future. Kiev rejected the Russian peace plan.