Gaza ceasefire would help settlement in Middle East — Russian diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, August 1. /TASS/. Ending the bloodshed in Gaza would be key to reducing tensions in the Middle East, Russia's first deputy envoy to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said on Wednesday.

"It is obvious to everyone that the key to resolving the current unprecedented escalation lies in stopping the bloodshed in the Gaza Strip, where the death toll is approaching the 40,000 mark, with more than 90,000 wounded," he said at a UN Security Council meeting.

"The only solution is to establish a ceasefire as soon as possible, exchange hostages and prisoners and organize unimpeded humanitarian access to the enclave. This is the only to restart the process of peaceful settlement of the Palestinian question on an internationally recognized foundation, based on the two-state principle, which we have always supported.".