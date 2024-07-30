Kremlin warns outside countries against fueling unrest in Venezuela

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov has warned third countries against fueling attempts to rock the situation in Venezuela amid the post-election riots.

Incumbent President Nicolas Maduro won the July 28 presidential election in Venezuela.

"It is very important that attempts to shake the situation in Venezuela are not fueled by third countries, third parties, so that Venezuela is free from external interference," he said.

Riots flared up in downtown Caracas on Monday. The protests are challenging the outcome of Sunday’s presidential election where incumbent President Nicolas Maduro was re-elected for another office term. According to Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez, more than 20 servicemen were injured during the unrest.

According to the National Electoral Council’s bulletin issued after counting 80% of ballots, Maduro was supported by 5,150,092 voters, or 51.2%. His rival, Edmundo Gonzalez of the far-right parties, scored 4,445,978 votes, or 44.2%.