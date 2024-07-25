Russian, Indonesian top diplomats talk Asia-Pacific security architecture

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi discussed the issues of shaping the security architecture in the Asia-Pacific Region (APAC) and interaction in the UN at their meeting in Vientiane, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The parties paid much attention to the bilateral cooperation, the issues of formation of the security architecture in the Asia-Pacific Region and Russian-Indonesian cooperation in the UN," the ministry noted.

In addition, the parties signed a plan of consultations between the foreign ministries for 2024-2026.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is on a visit to Laos on July 25-27. He is scheduled to participate in meetings of foreign ministers in the Russia-ASEAN format, the East Asia Summit (EAS) and the ASEAN Regional Forum.