Russia imposes entry ban on 13 Japanese nationals in tit-for-tat action — MFA

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. Moscow imposes a ban on entry to Russia for 13 Japanese nationals as a tit-for-tat response to Tokyo's sanctions, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"As part of retaliatory measures to Japan's ongoing sanctions activity against our country in connection with the special military operation, a decision has been made to indefinitely ban the following Japanese citizens from entering the Russian Federation: President of the Japan International Cooperation Agency Tanaka Akihiko, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Toyota Motor Corporation Akio Toyoda, founder of Rakuten corporation Hiroshi Mikitani and others," the ministry specified.

Also on the sanctions list are other members of Japan's business community, including Shinsei Bussan Co President Seigo Iwamatsu, Toray Industries President Mitsuo Ohya and others.