Biden’s election exit not key concern for Russia — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden’s decision to withdraw from the presidential race is not of particular importance for Russia, as it has more pressing issues to deal with, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"We are talking about the election campaign in the US. Despite the fact that this is an election campaign in one of the largest countries in the world, this is not our internal matter. It cannot be a priority topic on our agenda," the Kremlin spokesman said, commenting on Biden's decision not to seek re-election to the top state office.

The US presidential election will be held on November 5. The Democratic Party was to be represented by Biden, but after a horrible performance in his June debate with Republican Donald Trump, Democrats began to call on him to drop out of the election. On July 21, he decided to withdraw from the race and supported the nomination of Vice President Kamala Harris as the party’s candidate.