Russia’s deputy FM says no signs of either US political party altering approach on Ukraine

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. There is no reason to believe that either of the two major political parties in the United States will change their approach to Ukraine or relations with Russia, but Moscow will maintain a dialogue with any US administration, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday.

"There are no signs that either of the two systemic [political] parties in this country will alter their approach, display more common sense in regard to the Ukrainian developments, present-day agenda of relations with Russia and multiplied challenges in the sphere of arms control," Ryabkov told journalists.

"We will maintain a dialogue with any [US] administration, we will respect the choice of the American people," the diplomat continued.

However, Ryabkov noted that he saw no particular chances today of "breaking the deadlock" in this regard adding "Nevertheless, this is no reason to give up."