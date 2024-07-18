Russia poses no threat to anyone in European Union — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. Russia has never been a threat to anyone in the EU, while in Ukraine it is merely defending its interests, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

"The Russian Federation has never been a threat to anyone in the European Union, and in Ukraine, it is protecting its interests in a situation where the countries of the European Union refuse to have an open dialogue with Russia or take its concerns into account," he said.

Earlier, European Commission (EC) President Ursula von der Leyen announced her plans to turn the EU into a defense union. Commenting on her remarks, Peskov noted that Russia will adjust its foreign policy accordingly.