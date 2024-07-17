Europe started paying €200 bln more after abandoning Russian resources — Lavrov

UNITED NATIONS, July 17. /TASS/. After the introduction of anti-Russia sanctions Europe started paying 200 bln euro more for energy resources, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a news conference in the UN after presiding over Security Council meetings as its chairman, adding that Europe is facing deindustrialization.

"After sanctions were introduced Europe started paying 200 bln euro more for energy resources. Moreover, various laws tackling inflation were passed in the US, after which European business started moving to the United States. Europe is facing deindustrialization," he said.

Europe’s economy is suffering now as "it was forced to assume the main burden of sanctions," the minister added.

"And, of course, Nord Stream gas pipelines that were to continue ensuring the prosperity of the economy of Germany, and together with Germany of the whole Europe, were blown up," Lavrov concluded.