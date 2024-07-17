Russia received no reaction from West on Orban’s peace proposals on Ukraine, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Russia has not received any reaction from Western countries on Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s peace proposals on Ukraine, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

"No, we have not received anything," he said replying to a question on the matter. The Kremlin official noted that there had been "public responses" on the part of the West.

According to him, the "Europeans are trying to implicate Orban, completely disavow his authority on this issue and reiterate the resolve to aid Ukraine in military matters." "Seems like this is the answer," Peskov noted.

Peskov also noted that Russia continues interacting with the Hungarian side on this issue and reiterated the recent meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto at the UN headquarters in New York. "This interaction continues but you did hear the public answers," Putin press secretary concluded.