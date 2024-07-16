Lavrov says handlers of Kiev regime should make it comply with UN human rights clauses

UNITED NATIONS, July 16. /TASS/. The masters of the Ukrainian regime must force it to comply with the article of the UN Charter that guarantees the basic rights and freedoms to all people without distinction as to race, sex, language and religion, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"I am calling on the masters of the Ukrainian regime: Make it comply with Article 1.3 of the UN Charter, which guarantees the fundamental rights and freedoms to all people without distinction as to race, sex, language and religion," he said at a ministerial-level debate on "Multilateral cooperation in the interest of a more just, democratic and sustainable world order."

The Russian minister called on all those who show a genuine interest in overcoming the Ukrainian crisis to take into account in their proposals the key issue of the rights of all ethnic minorities without exception.