Possible Ukraine peace summit has no agenda, venue is secondary — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. As any potential peace summit bringing together Moscow and Kiev currently has no definitive agenda, speculating on its location is secondary, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists in comments on a Bloomberg story saying that Saudi Arabia could play host to it.

"There is no exact substance on this matter now. Nor is there any understanding of what agenda we might talk about. The venue is important, but that is secondary. What are the proposals that could be discussed?" Peskov noted.

"President [Vladimir] Putin and the Russian Federation are always open to dialogue, we have never rejected dialogue, but we must have an idea of its substance," he added.

When asked to specify whether Russia was open to the idea of a peace summit, the spokesman said "I wouldn’t know how to begin answering this question since we do not know what we are even talking about."

"The Bloomberg agency has never declared its intention to be a mediator and has repeatedly published information that is not true," the Kremlin spokesman added.