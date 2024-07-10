Russia, India ready to cooperate within Greater Eurasian Partnership — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. During Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Russia, Moscow and New Delhi reaffirmed their commitment to cooperate within the framework of the Greater Eurasian Partnership (GEP), Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador at Large Marat Berdyev wrote on his Telegram channel.

"During Narendra Modi’s first visit to Moscow on July 8-9 after his re-election as Indian prime minister, our countries reaffirmed mutual willingness to cooperate within the GEP," the diplomat said.

According to Berdyev, the two countries are engaged in an intensive dialogue on this issue.

"We are striving to expand support for it from our foreign partners and like-minded people as much as possible," he added.

The Greater Eurasian Partnership is Russian President Vladimir Putin’s idea, which he put forward in his state of the nation address to the Federal Assembly in 2015. The initiative involves shaping a broad integration framework in Eurasia. The partnership is based on promoting a fair polycentric world order with equal and mutually beneficial economic cooperation.