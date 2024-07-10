Ukraine shells 40 settlements in Belgorod Region in one day

BELGOROD, July 10. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have attacked 40 settlements in the Belgorod Region over the past day, injuring six people and damaging 19 private houses as well as five apartment buildings, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel.

"The Ukrainian armed forces conducted five shelling attacks, during which they fired 13 munitions and 26 drones, attacking the settlements of Voznesenivka, Zibrovka, Malomikhaylovka, Murom, Novaya Tavolzhanka, Rzhevka, Sereda, Terezovka, Schigorevka, Maryino, Mukhin and Pankov. The attacks damaged ten private houses, three outbuildings, two public buildings, an inhabited building, two commercial objects, five cars and a power supply line. Six civilians were injured," Gladkov wrote.

The governor pointed out that the shelling of Schebekino on the evening of July 8 killed one person. Emergency response services reported that this was a male. Gladkov added that ten drones attacked ten settlements in the Belgorod district, damaging three houses and a car. The attacks also occurred in the Grayvoronsky district, damaging five apartment buildings and six private houses. Shrapnel cut five cars.

Three drones attacked the Volokonovsky and Valuysky districts, damaging two cars and power supply lines. Two shelling attacks and a drone attack led to no damage to the Borisovsky district. A car and a store were damaged in the Krasnoyaruzhsky district.