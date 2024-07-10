Putin, Modi discuss all issues in compact meeting — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided to keep things intimate at their Tuesday meeting in Moscow, covering all topics productively without the need for a larger breakout session, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

When asked why the talks between the two leaders were not followed by a meeting with larger delegations, Peskov explained this was not because of some problems but rather that the conversation between Putin and Modi that lasted more than three hours was attended by officials in charge of "almost all major spheres of [bilateral] cooperation."

On Monday, Putin received Modi, who arrived in Russia for a two-day official visit, at his Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow. On Tuesday, the two leaders visited the VDNKh exhibition center to see Russia’s advancements in nuclear technology.

Earlier, the Russian presidential spokesman told reporters that the two leaders had decided to scrap a meeting with larger delegations as they had managed to discuss everything.