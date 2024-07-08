Putin, Modi to hold both private, extended talks on July 9 — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold extensive talks on July 9, both one-on-one and with delegations, but the two will not make any statements to the press afterwards, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Around noon, Putin and Modi will start talking. We expect that there will be a private conversation, as well as Russian-Indian talks over an official breakfast," the Kremlin spokesman said.

According to him, "no joint communication with the media is foreseen." "But we expect an extended exchange of views at both the private and extended sessions, which will largely compensate for the lack of statements to the media," Peskov said.

Speaking about Putin and Modi’s expected informal meeting later this evening, the Russian leader's spokesman did not clarify where exactly it will take place. He also did not mention Ukraine in the upcoming talks. "Before the meeting takes place, it is hardly possible to talk about it. We will keep you informed on all the details," the Kremlin spokesman pledged.

On July 8-9, the Indian Prime Minister will be on an official visit to Russia.