Russia hopes to foster allied ties with Iran under new president — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Russia wishes Iran success under new President Masoud Pezeshkian and hopes the two countries can become closer allies, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"We greatly respect the choice [of the Iranian people]. The Iranians have exercised their sovereign right. We wish success to Iran’s new leadership, and, of course, hope to continue close partner, allied relations with Tehran which are trending in a good direction in terms of expanding [cooperation] in various fields," the Kremlin official said, commenting on Iran’s presidential campaign

The second round of Iran’s snap presidential election following the death of Ebrahim Raisi in a plane crash was held on July 5. Pezeshkian, a moderate reformist and former health minister, won with 53.6% of the vote. Conservative Saeed Jalili garnered 44.3%.