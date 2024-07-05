Cuba’s presence in US list of terrorism sponsor states unacceptable — Russian lawmakers

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. The Russian State Duma Committee on International Affairs introduced a draft statement to the parliament, in which the lawmakers state that this is unacceptable that the US Department of State keeps Cuba in the list of terrorism sponsor states.

"The State Duma deputies consider it unacceptable, devoid of reason, and detached from modern reality that the Republic of Cuba remains in the US Department of State’s list of terrorism sponsor states. […] The State Duma lawmakers assume that the immediate withdrawal of the Republic of Cuba from the abovementioned list will contribute to the establishment of a multipolar world, based on the balance of interests, principles of equality and justice," the document reads.

The lawmakers point out that Cuba diligently fulfills its international obligations, and contributes, among other things, to the resolution of the years-long armed conflict in Colombia as a guarantor state.

"The inclusion of Cuba to the abovementioned list was an act that contradicts the interests of the Colombian negotiation process. At this point, when peace talks between the government of Colombia and the National Liberation Army are underway, this step has nothing to do with international efforts on combating terrorism, its sponsors and constitutes nothing but an expression of the US’ politically motivated shamelessness, continuation of the illegitimate and inhumane blockade of the Island of Freedom, its policy of sanctions, aimed to ensure a ban on all of Havana’s financial transactions," the draft statement says.

The Duma lawmakers consider any elements of pressure at the Cuban government and people totally unfounded and unacceptable.

"The American restrictions destructively affect the process of Havana’s full-fledged integration into the global financial and economic architecture, and restricts the rights of Cuban citizens for a worthy life," the document reads.