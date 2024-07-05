Putin, Orban scheduled to have working lunch with delegations — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban will hold a working lunch with the participation of delegations during today's negotiations, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

Negotiations are currently underway with the participation of delegations. The Russian delegation also includes Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Presidential Aide for Foreign Policy Issues Yuri Ushakov, and Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky, who headed the Russian delegation at the negotiations with Ukraine in 2022.

"After that they will continue in the same composition at the working lunch," he said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has invited Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to discuss the situation in Ukraine. "I hope we will have the opportunity to exchange views on our bilateral relations in this difficult situation, and also, talk about the prospects for the biggest European crisis - I’m talking about Ukraine," the Russian leader said.

Hungary currently holds the six-month presidency of the Council of the European Union. On July 2, Orban visited Kiev where he met with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelelnsky and suggested that Ukraine should announce a ceasefire. However, according to the Ukrainian presidential office, Kiev rejected the initiative. The Hungarian premier explained that he was representing the European continent, which is interested in peace that can only be achieved through talks with Russia. Earlier, Zelensky banned negotiations with Moscow.

The Hungarian government has repeatedly highlighted the need to keep channels for communication with Russia open, particularly in order to search for ways to resolve the Ukrainian crisis.