Russian diplomat slams UNESCO Director-General Azoulay for doing Kiev regime’s bidding

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay is de facto doing the Kiev regime’s bidding by refusing to condemn recent attacks on Russian reporters, Andrey Nastasyin, deputy spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, said at a press briefing.

Recounting the terrorist attacks on Russian reporters Daria Dugina and Maxim Fomin which he said were never condemned by the UNESCO chief, the Russian diplomat said: "It is disappointing that the current director-general is de facto doing the Kiev regime and their Western patrons’ bidding." "As a result, her bias and loss of neutrality that run counter to the UNESCO Charter have undermined the organization’s credibility," he added.

Nor has Azoulay denounced the assassination of a number of other Russian journalists, including Semyon, Oleg Klokov, Rostislav Zhuravlev, Boris Maksudov, killed "by Ukrainian security officials and nationalists," Nastasyin said.

"Obviously, as a French citizen, Azoulay looks at the Elysee Palace rather than pays heed to the opinion of [UNESCO] member countries," he concluded, castigating her for "the use of double standards" here.