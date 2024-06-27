BRICS will never work on 'master-slave' principle — Russian Deputy Foreign Minister

ZVENIGOROD /Moscow region/, June 27. /TASS/. The secret of the success of BRICS is the absence of any confrontational or hidden agenda, the association will never work on the "master-slave" principle, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in his article for the international edition of the Russian Security Index Yearbook 2024-2025.

"The secret of the BRICS success is that is does not have any confrontational or hidden agenda. It is a union of like-minded nations which cooperate on the basis of consultations and consensus, rather than on the master-slave principle, where someone sets the tone and the rest follow these guidelines," the senior diplomat stressed.

According to Ryabkov, the existing format in BRICS should become "the basis for a fairer multipolar world order, a model of equitable interstate communication, aimed at a constructive search for responses to the challenges the world faces, without promoting any values and external interests."

"I am convinced that the countries that joined BRICS on January 1, 2024 share the spirit and culture of the BRICS interaction and Russia as the chair is ready to provide them with the most active assistance for successful integration into the BRICS family," said the Deputy Foreign Minister said.

The presentation of the Russian Security Index Yearbook 2024-2025 took place in Zvenigorod, Moscow region. Its co-publishers are MGIMO University and PIR Center.