Russia ready to set up long-term direct hydrocarbon supplies to Vietnam — Putin

HANOI, June 20. /TASS/. Russia is ready to establish long-term direct supplies of hydrocarbons, including liquefied natural gas (LNG), to Vietnam, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting in Hanoi with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

"Joint ventures are operating efficiently, primarily in the energy sector - Vietsovpetro on the Vietnamese continental shelf and Rusvietpetro in Russia’s Nenets Autonomous District. We are ready to establish long-term direct supplies of hydrocarbons to Vietnam, including LNG," Putin said.

Putin also noted that Russian companies are ready to cooperate with Vietnam on projects using liquefied natural gas (LNG). "Russian companies are ready to join as co-investors and suppliers in large-scale projects using liquefied natural gas," Putin said following negotiations with his Vietnamese counterpart.

Putin recalled that many power generation facilities were built in Vietnam with Russia’s assistance. "We are interested in new projects and modernizing existing hydroelectric power stations," he noted.

At the same time, Russian company Rushydro plans to participate in expanding the capacity of hydroelectric power stations on Vietnamese rivers. "Russian specialists helped design and build power centers in Vietnam with a total capacity of more than a third of the country’s current hydroelectric generation. Our company Rushydro intends to participate in the reconstruction and increase in the productivity of hydroelectric power stations on Vietnamese rivers," Putin said.