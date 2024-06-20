Relations with Russia among priorities in Vietnam’s foreign policy — president

HANOI, June 20. /TASS/. Hanoi’s foreign policy sets out to improve relations with Moscow, President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam To Lam said following talks with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

"Vietnam considers Russia one of its foreign policy priorities," he said. "Together with Russia, we wish to develop the relations of traditional friendship promoted by many generations of leaders and citizens of our countries," he added.

The Russian and Vietnamese presidents have held bilateral talks at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi. At least 11 documents were signed summarizing the talks. In addition, the leaders adopted a statement "On further deepening the comprehensive strategic partnership in the context of the 30th anniversary of the implementation of the Russian-Vietnamese Treaty on Principles of Friendly Relations."