Russia, DPRK mitigate Western sanctions effect through bilateral ties

PYONGYANG, June 19. /TASS/. Bilateral interaction between Russia and the DPRK helps both countries to lower damage from illegitimate Western sanctions, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the Izvestiya news outlet.

"Certainly, restrictions are in place. However, mechanisms of, so to say, sovereignization of relations exist. And such mechanism may well be engaged; this mitigates adverse consequences from the given illegal restrictions in effect against our countries," Peskov said.

"The need to create such mechanisms is being discussed during the visit [of Russian President Vladimir Putin to North Korea - TASS]. This is an impetus," he added.