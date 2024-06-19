Putin, Kim Jong Un continue talks in one-on-one format

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un continue talks in a one-on-one format.

As Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov explained, in this format, the two heads of state can discuss "the most important, the most sensitive issues." That said, members of delegations may join in, if necessary.

Today is the main day of Putin’s visit to North Korea. The program began with the official ceremony and presentation of Russian and North Korean delegations. Following traditional joint photos, talks were launched. The meeting is being held at the Geumsusan residence in Pyongyang.