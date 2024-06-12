Biden needs more bloodshed in Europe to stay in power — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. The administration of US President Joe Biden needs "to make Europe bleed even harder" to remain in power, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s official spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, wrote on her Telegram channel.

"Do European Union countries realize that Washington is embroiling them into a direct confrontation with Russia under the NATO flag?" she wrote, commenting on NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg’s plans to make arms supplies to Kiev obligatory for all NATO members. "The West is hysterically feeding its public with claims of Russia’s alleged imminent aggression against Western countries, and it means only one thing - the Biden administration needs to make Europe bleed even harder to prevent the collapse of its own government and of the US economy."

Earlier, Stoltenberg said that arms supplies to Kiev will become obligatory for all NATO member states and will be coordinated by US Army Gen. Christopher Cavoli, commander of US European Command and Supreme Allied Commander Europe.