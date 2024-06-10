Korean Peninsula situation escalating due to US actions — Russian envoy

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. The situation on the Korean Peninsula is increasingly aggravating due to the actions of the United States related to the organization of provocative military maneuvers, Russian Ambassador to Seoul Georgy Zinovyev said in an interview with RTVI.

"The tensions are increasingly escalating. The current state of affairs is more disturbing than before. The situation on the peninsula, unfortunately, is aggravating more and more," he said.

According to the diplomat, the US-South Korean alliance "is beginning to acquire a nuclear component in the form of a consultative group that is seriously discussing the use of nuclear [weapons] on the Korean Peninsula. Zinovyev pointed out that "Japan, which is considering joining the group, is showing great interest in its activities."

The ambassador emphasized that the military maneuvers of the United States and South Korea are quite provocative, they are "aimed at working out the issue of decapitation of the top military and political leadership of North Korea." "This year, new exercises are scheduled for August. They will be of an even larger scale compared to the previous ones," he recalled.

"The US maneuvers are increasingly involving strategic forces, bombers that can carry nuclear weapons," Zinovyev continued. "There are also submarines that can carry nuclear ballistic missiles on board. In any case, it was noticed last year after a long time."

According to the ambassador, Russia is also concerned that "the United States is intensifying the creation of multilateral military-political alliances, realizing its dream of creating a US-Japan-South Korea triple alliance under its leadership." "They have bilateral alliance treaties, but now we can see more and more frequent trilateral military maneuvers: in air defense and real-time information exchanges, which is a feature of a [trilateral] military alliance," the diplomat concluded.