Right-wing win in EU elections France's issue, Kremlin does not meddle

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. The victory of French far-right parties at elections to the European Parliament and the resulting dismissal of the National Assembly are France’s domestic affair, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a news briefing.

"This is the internal affair of the French Republic. We would not want to meddle into these domestic affairs," the Kremlin official said. "In spite of the slander, sometimes widely spread in Europe and the US, we do not interfere in the domestic affairs of other countries," he added.

Peskov said that the Kremlin will closely monitor what happens after the elections. "Especially keeping in mind, let’s say, the extremely unfriendly and even hostile attitude of the French leadership to our country so far," he added.