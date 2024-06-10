Ukraine sustains over 1,000 casualties trying to hold the line in eastern Chasov Yar — DPR

DONETSK, June 10. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops sustained over 1,000 casualties as they tried to hold the line in eastern Chasov Yar, with the bulk of that area being controlled by Russian forces, adviser to the DPR head Igor Kimakovsky told TASS.

"The eastern part of Chasov Yar was the so-called gray area for a certain time. Then Ukrainian armed formations attempted to hold the line there as they tried to push in or strengthen their positions. That defensive cost them more than 1,000 irretrievable losses," Kimakovsky said as he described the figure as ball-park, based on an objective analysis. "That area is almost fully controlled by our forces now," he added.

According to him, pressure on Ukrainian troops has intensified in the southern, southwestern and southeastern parts of the city.