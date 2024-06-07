Putin sees no need to respond to Biden's jabs against him — Kremlin spokesman

ST. PETERSBURG, June 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin hears when US President Joe Biden takes jabs at him but he does not find it necessary to respond to them, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

He reiterated that the Kremlin opposed the use of such rhetoric by high-ranking foreign politicians.

When asked if the Russian leader was aware of Biden’s latest comments about him, Peskov said: "Yes, we had the opportunity to tell him about that." "Every time, we ask ourselves what exactly President Biden means. The aggressive vocabulary that the US president uses against our head of state does not make him look good. Putin has not and will not respond to that," the Kremlin spokesman stressed. "We are very sorry that vocabulary like this is used in global politics at such a high level and that these kinds of remarks are made against a president," he added.

"Indeed, sometimes one has to ask oneself what the US president meant, particularly with his 40 years comment (Biden claimed to have known Putin for 40 years - TASS). One day, someone can ask him what he was talking about," the Russian presidential spokesman said.

Peskov pointed out that many were trying to figure this out, "going back in time to figure out what Putin was doing 40 years ago." "Very deep analytical conclusions could be drawn as to how Biden came to know Putin," the Kremlin spokesman said with a smile.