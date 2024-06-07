Ukrainian strikes on Lugansk destroy two houses

LUGANSK, June 7. /TASS/. Two houses have been completely destroyed after the Ukrainian armed forces struck the city of Lugansk, acting head of the city Yana Pashchenko said.

"Two houses were completely destroyed. We will examine the roofs and windows," she said.

Ukraine's armed forces shelled civilian objects in Lugansk, firing five missiles, four of which were shot down. After the missile strike, the entrance of an apartment building collapsed. Three people were killed, and 35 injured, including three children.