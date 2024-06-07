ST. PETERSBURG, June 7. /TASS/. The Russian side has never offered Gagauzia to discuss militarization, contacts are made only on working issues and projects, the head of the region, Yevgenia Gutsul, told TASS.

"Every day we hear on TV that Russia is an 'aggressor', that Russia will 'attack.’ There is a deliberate disinformation of the population against Russia. In my post, I have already traveled to Russia several times, I have had various meetings at different levels. And never once have we discussed militarization, military conflict or anything like that with any Russian representative. We only negotiate about working moments, about projects that we could implement in Gagauzia and thus make life easier for the inhabitants," she said in an interview on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

According to Gutsul, Moldovan President Maia Sandu and her team are currently busy thinking only about the opposition. "The pressure on the opposition is colossal. And they also have another task: the militarization of Moldova. At the same time, they have forgotten about their citizens, who are living in more and more poverty every day. We are working with my team, with the Pobeda Bloc, so that, on the contrary, people enjoy peace, so that they have a piece of bread and butter and so on," she added.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) will be held on June 5-8. This year’s theme will be "The Formation of New Areas of Growth as the Cornerstone of a Multipolar World." Scheduled events include meetings for small and medium-sized businesses, creative industries, the SPIEF Youth Day, as well as the Drug Security, SPIEF Academy and SPIEF Junior forums. SPIEF is organized by the Roscongress Foundation. TASS is the information partner of the event.