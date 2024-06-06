Russia will work to help improve situation in Balkans — Putin

STRELNA, June 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow will work to help improve the situation in the Balkans, and won’t change its position on the Dayton Accords.

"You know our position on the Dayton Accords. It is unchanged: Only the powers that were established by these documents of international law are the basis to not just maintain the situation, but to develop and strengthen it. We will help this in every possible way," he told Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik.

Putin said many other issues could be discussed at the current meeting as well and that he was pleased that Dodik was able to come to the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"Of course, the total volume of trade and economic activity, as we note, in the field of economic development is still modest, but this year we are seeing a noticeable recovery growth from last year. And this is good," Putin said.

He also thanked the Republika Srpska president for his actions "in the spiritual area, in the area of maintaining ties through the Foreign Ministry."

The Dayton Accords of 1995 ended the civil war in Bosnia and Herzegovina.