Ukrainian UAVs cause no serious damage to Voronezh Region — governor

ST. PETERSBURG, June 6. /TASS/. Attacks by the Ukrainian armed forces' unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) have not caused any significant damage to the Voronezh Region, including on enterprises, regional Governor Alexander Gusev told TASS on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"There is no significant damage. No enterprise of any significance was affected. There was an incident when one of the drones hit a small sawmill, causing a minor fire. <...> I believe that today we are mostly protected from drones. There is, of course, the danger of using long-range missiles, but this is a slightly different question," Gusev said.

The governor noted that a comprehensive air defense system has been built in the region. A monitoring center, where all power structures, including the Defense Ministry office are united, was established. Moreover, the center has been supplemented with an electronic warfare system.

