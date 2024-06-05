Russia can make its contribution into Israeli-Palestinian settlement — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 6. /TASS/. Russia can make its contribution into the process of resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with heads of international news agencies organized by TASS.

"Should Russia play some sort of a leading role [in the peace process]? I don’t think so. There are many stakeholders who are directly involved into this conflict and have huge influence on the ongoing events. But, of course, we can make our contribution into attempts to resolve it," the Russian president said.

In his opinion, Middle Eastern countries should play the decisive role.

"I think that the decisive role should be played by regional countries and organizations, such as the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Arab League," he said, commenting on prospects of the Middle Eastern settlement.