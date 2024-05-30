Russia, China coordinating actions around Gaza — MFA

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Moscow and Beijing are actively working together to resolve the crisis in the Gaza Strip, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said at the ninth "Russia and China: Cooperation in a New Era" international conference.

"The Middle East is one of the areas where Russia and China are actively cooperating. Maybe they do not cooperate in the countries of this region, but they do in terms of coordinating their actions. And this was clearly seen with regard to the current crisis in the Middle East related to the situation in Gaza," the deputy minister said.

He pointed out that the delegations of both countries in the UN Security Council had been "calling from the first day of the latest escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli confrontation for a cessation of hostilities and a return to the road map that was approved by the Security Council earlier, for the establishment of two states on this land."

"This concerns not only the Gaza Strip, it concerns the situation in the Red Sea, through which important China-Russia lines also run," Rudenko added, noting that cooperation between Moscow and Beijing has a great impact on the situation in the Middle East.

The conference

The ninth international conference "Russia and China: Cooperation in a New Era" is taking place in Moscow on May 30-31. It is organized by the Russian International Affairs Council (RIAC) and the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CAAS). The conference is organized annually alternately in Moscow and Beijing within the Memorandum of Cooperation between RIAC and CAAS, signed on June 25, 2016 during the official visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Beijing.

TASS is the general information partner of the conference.