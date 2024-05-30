Arrangements for Putin’s visit to North Korea underway, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Arrangements for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to North Korea are currently underway, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a press briefing.

"The visit is in the pipeline, and we will make an announcement in due time," he said.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un invited his Russian counterpart to visit the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) during his Russian trip last September. The Russian president accepted the invitation. The two countries have been cooperating actively in various spheres.