Putin to talk to large families from Russian regions via video linkup

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a video linkup with large families from various Russian regions and bestow state awards in the Kremlin on Thursday.

Families, where parents have been decorated with the Order of Parental Glory, or where mothers received the honorary title of Mother Heroine, will be invited to a conversation with the Russian president. The title of Mother Heroine, first introduced in the Soviet Union, was revived by a presidential decree in August 2022. It is awarded to mothers who gave birth or raised ten or more children.

The event will be held in the run-up to the International Day for Protection of Children.

Also on Thursday, the president will bestow supreme state awards in the Kremlin. Over 30 people have been invited to the ceremony, including military officers, cosmonauts, members of public organizations, officials, athletes, journalists, healthcare and industry workers.