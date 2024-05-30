TASS, May 30. /TASS/. The town of Volchansk in the Kharkov Region and Chasov Yar in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) may be liberated very soon, Russian lawmaker Viktor Vodolatsky told TASS.

"We are expanding the zone of our control near Volchansk, liberating small settlements and industrial facilities near the city that were turned into fortifications," Vodolatsky said. "That is why Chasov Yar and Volchansk are the most likely targets to be liberated soon."

He praised the well-coordinated work of the Russian armed forces.

"We are closing our pincers on these territories, including Volchansk, operating according to the principle of sparing our soldiers," he added.

The Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday that Battlegroup North units continued advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted casualties on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 82nd air assault, 3rd tank and 125th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Liptsy, Volchansk, Vilcha, Neskuchnoye and Malaya Danilovka in the Kharkov Region.

Besides, Southern Battlegroup units improved their forward edge positions and inflicted damage on personnel and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 79th air assault, 28th and 41st mechanized brigades in areas near the settlements of Yelizovetovka, Konstantinovka and Chasov Yar in the Donetsk People’s Republic.