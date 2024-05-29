Russia against turning outer space into 'combat zone' — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Russia is looking at potential countermeasures to the US and NATO trying to turn outer space into a veritable warzone, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told journalists.

"We are categorically against using arms from space and in space, including targets in space," the senior diplomat said, replying to a question on NATO countries’ ability to use space intelligence means to help Ukraine deliver strikes on Russia. "Yet intensifying actions by the US and some of their allies toward turning outer space into an arena for power standoff are forcing us to see what it will mean in reality and which countermeasures are possible here," he explained.

"We are against turning outer space into an arena for an arms race, moreover, into a combat zone," Ryabkov stressed.

"I am not ready to deliberate as to whether some space facilities of our adversaries may become a target," the deputy foreign minister said.

As Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters in Tashkent, the NATO military is preparing flight assignments for missiles supplied to Ukraine. According to him, high-precision long-range weapons cannot be used without means of space intelligence.