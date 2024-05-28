US manipulates facts about China's overproduction of cars, Putin says

TASHKENT, May 28. /TASS/. The United States is twisting facts and violating market principles by making allegations against the Chinese automotive industry, Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters following the end of his state visit to Uzbekistan.

He recalled allegations from the US Treasury that China is overproducing cars. "I do not think the US Secretary of Treasury is an inept individual. This is simply a manipulation of facts," Putin said.

"What does overproduction mean? If we are living in the market environment, then the market regulates whether it is overproduction or not. If sales are made with profits, it means there is no overproduction. How is it possible to force the other party to halt production?" the Russian President asked. "Using force, sanctions," Putin noted. "And they attempt to act this way across the globe," he concluded.