Russia prepares to open diplomatic missions in three African countries — Lavrov

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Russia is currently preparing to open full-fledged diplomatic missions in Sierra Leone, Niger and South Sudan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"We are now preparing to open full diplomatic missions in Sierra Leone, Niger and the Republic of South Sudan," the top diplomat said at a meeting with foreign diplomats on the occasion of Africa Day.

Lavrov pointed out that the Russian side is now actively working to expand its diplomatic presence in Africa. In addition, the sides are dynamically developing inter-parliamentary and inter-party relations, he said.

In April, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported that Moscow was studying and working out the possibilities of opening diplomatic missions in Sierra Leone, Niger and South Sudan in the future. At that time, the ministry made decisions and agreed with the authorities of the host countries to open embassies in Burkina Faso and Equatorial Guinea and general consulates in a number of Asian and African countries.