Crimean defenses sufficient, damage from Ukrainian strikes minimal — regional head

SIMFEROPOL, May 23. /TASS/. The Russian Defense Ministry’s group of forces and hardware in Crimea is getting the job done and the region has not suffered any heavy damage from Ukrainian attacks, regional head Sergey Aksyonov told the Crimea 24 TV channel.

"The Defense Ministry <...> is working effectively. It is guaranteed that there is no land operation or threat to Crimea. The group in Crimea can take all comers. Nobody can guarantee that there will be no incoming hits. I think that to date, there has been as little damage [from Ukrainian attacks] as can be reasonably expected in this situation," Aksyonov said.

According to him, the republic’s authorities are working closely with the military, the FSB and the Interior Ministry. They evaluate messages from the adversary and information received from local residents.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that overnight on May 17, 2024, air defense systems intercepted over 100 Ukrainian drones over Russia, with their vast majority appearing over the Krasnodar Region and Crimea.