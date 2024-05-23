Putin to visit Uzbekistan on May 26-27 — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay a state visit to Uzbekistan on May 26-27, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov told reporters.

"So far I can say that today and tomorrow the president will visit Belarus, and on Sunday and Monday the president will be in Uzbekistan," the Kremlin aide said when asked by TASS about the Russian president's upcoming foreign trips.

Ushakov explained why, despite the fact that the upcoming visit to Uzbekistan has the status of a state visit, Putin plans to visit only one city - Tashkent. "Our protocol provides for two cities, the Chinese practice also, but this is an issue that can be flexibly considered and flexibly solved in accordance with what is required for this and that side, that's all," the aide said when asked why during the state visit to China Putin visited not only the capital, Beijing, but also the city of Harbin, while Uzbekistan provides for a different scenario.

Ushakov pointed out that a state visit involves "more protocol ceremonies," but whether it is a state, official or working visit, the essence of the work is the same.

Putin's first working events in Uzbekistan are already scheduled for Sunday evening, May 26, the Kremlin aide said. "There will also be a meeting on Sunday evening," he said.

Several documents will be signed during the visit, Ushakov said, without specifying what spheres they concern. As for Putin's upcoming trip to Belarus, the signing of joint documents is not planned there, he added.