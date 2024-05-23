Head of Chechnya meets with King of Bahrain in Moscow

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov has met with Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and Crown Prince Nasser bin Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa in Moscow and invited them to visit the Chechen Republic.

"I had a very warm meeting with King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain and Crown Prince Nasser bin Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa in Moscow. It was a great pleasure for me to invite the King and the Crown Prince to the Chechen Republic, schedules permitting. King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa also proposed that I come to Bahrain at my convenience. We agreed to continue to actively promote the strengthening of our interaction and brotherhood," Kadyrov wrote on his Telegram channel.

"His Majesty expressed great appreciation for our efforts to support Muslims in Russia. In return, I also sincerely thanked his Highness for his visit to Russia. I stressed the major support coming from Head of State Vladimir Putin for Muslims and their rights," the head of the Chechen Republic added.

On May 22, King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa arrived in Russia on an official visit. Today, according to the agenda, he will hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.