Poland, Czech Republic, Baltic states trying to set anti-Belarus agenda — Foreign Ministry

MINSK, May 22. /TASS/. Poland, the Czech Republic and Baltic countries are trying to lead the West's anti-Belarus agenda, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said in a statement obtained by TASS.

"The Belarusian side notes the continuing attempts of the EU countries to lead the Western anti-Belarus agenda with great regret. Such a line to destroy friendly ties between the peoples of our countries, continuous invention of new restrictions, spreading false information about the real situation in Belarus cannot be justified," the ministry said.

It noted that the neighboring countries are implementing the anti-Belarus agenda not only in the economic area. "We are talking about the restriction of freedom of people and goods movement, bans on pensions and child support payments, illegal confiscation of goods and freezing of assets through an expansive interpretation of sanctions, threats to nationalize Belarusian state property," the ministry explained.

"This range includes the preparation of militants and force scenarios of an unconstitutional coup in our country, restrictions on the broadcasting of the Belarusian media, initiation of criminal proceedings against their own citizens, who speak about Belarus in a positive way. This list can be continued," the ministry emphasized.