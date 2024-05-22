Nearly 100 civilians evacuated from Kharkov Region, brought to Russia — official

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Russian service members in coordination with employees of the military-civilian administration of the Kharkov Region have evacuated 85 civilians into Russia, Vitaly Ganchev, head of the military-civilian administration of the Kharkov Region, told reporters.

"Now, our main objective is to get people out. Requests are coming from a large number of people, even those residing in Russia, that their relatives are in the liberated populated areas [of the Kharkov Region]. Thus, we dive right into this work. We have established a task force that handles all these issues quite promptly," he said. "Our service members have relocated 85 people from the northern areas of the Kharkov Region into Russia, and they have been accommodated at temporary shelters [in the Belgorod Region]."

Ganchev added that the military-civilian administration had teamed up with the regions neighboring the Belgorod Region to work on accommodating the civilians evacuated from the Kharkov Region. Those who were maimed are receiving medical and humanitarian aid.

The head of the military-civilian administration emphasized that the civilians evacuated from the liberated areas of the Kharkov Region had begun to apply for Russian citizenship.