Any version of EU using Russian funds is expropriation — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Even a modified version of withdrawing Russia's funds in the form of revenues from assets in the European Union constitutes expropriation and will have consequences, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing.

"In our view [of Brussels’ decision], nothing changes," he said, adding "The stripped-down version [of withdrawal of funds] is nothing more than expropriation."

Peskov noted that EU countries are cautious, "they understand the potential danger of such decisions and understand the risks of the potential consequences for them that are inevitable."

He added that Russia will assess the consequences of the withdrawal of its funds in the European Union and provide a response. "Of course, we will carefully monitor how all this will be implemented. We continue to assess the consequences and will respond in the form that best suits our interests," Peskov said.