Russia, China oppose extra-regional forces’ interference in South China Sea issues

BEIJING, May 16. /TASS/. Moscow and China oppose extra-regional forces’ interference in issues related to security and stability in the South China Sea, President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Xi Jinping of China said in a joint statement on deepening the partnership between the two countries.

"Russia supports efforts by China and ASEAN nations to jointly protect peace and stability in the South China Sea. The parties recognize that the countries involved should resolve the South China Sea issue through talks and consultations, and strongly oppose extra-regional forces’ interference in the issue," the statement reads.

Russia also "welcomes the early development of a code of conduct in the South China Sea."

The Chinese authorities have repeatedly warned extra-regional players against interfering in South China Sea issues. In particular, the Chinese Foreign Ministry stated that the US should refrain from meddling in a territorial dispute between China and the Philippines in the South China Sea. Beijing also emphasized its determination to protect the country’s sovereignty, rights and interests in the sea and strengthen cooperation with the countries of the region.

For decades, China has been engaged in territorial disputes with several countries over claims to certain islands in the South China Sea, on whose shelf significant hydrocarbon reserves were discovered. Those primarily include the Xisha Archipelago (the Paracel Islands) and the islands of Nansha (Spratly) and Huangyan (the Scarborough Shoal), contested by Brunei, Vietnam, Malaysia and the Philippines.

Since late 2013, China has been conducting large-scale hydro-engineering and construction activities to create, expand and develop artificial islands.