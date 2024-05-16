Sino-Russian partnership expands constantly — Putin

BEIJING, May 16. /TASS/. Moscow and Beijing constantly expand their cooperation, including via new formats, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during the show, dedicated to the 75th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and China.

"The Sino-Russian cooperation develops constantly, it improves and diversifies, including via new formats and areas. Its legal basis expands," he said.

Putin also noted that the cooperation between Moscow and Beijing "acts as a model of cooperation between neighboring countries, based on mutual consideration of interests, respect and trust for each other."

According to the Russian President, it is symbolic that a large-scale project - the cross years of culture of Russia and China - are timed to the anniversary of the Sino-Russian diplomatic relations. The project’s agenda is vast: it includes tours of capital and regional theaters, circus and cinema festivals, museum and library exhibitions, fairs and sports competitions. Putin stated his certainty that these events will be met well by the people.